Port Townsend police ask public’s help finding father, missing son

Port Townsend police are asking for the public’s help in finding a “missing and endangered infant” who they say was kidnapped by his 37-year-old father.

Officials say Jordan T. Sorensen is wanted for questioning related to kidnapping, criminal mistreatment, and reckless endangerment.

The infant is less than one month old. He was last seen in the area of Kah Tai Park, in Port Townsend.

“Law enforcement believes the infant is in danger, believing Sorensen is unable to provide the basic necessities of life for the child,” said a spokesperson. “Additionally, it is believed Sorensen is actively attempting to evade law enforcement.”

The Jefferson County Superior Court has since issued a “pickup order” for the infant.

Sorensen is described as a 6-foot-tall white man who weighs about 220 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

He was last seen in a brown Carhart jacket and dark-colored backpack.

Officials think Sorensen could be in the wooded areas surrounding Port Townsend.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.