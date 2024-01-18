Port Townsend sex offender charged with ‘producing images of child sexual abuse’

A 32-year-old man from Port Townsend has been charged with producing images of child sexual abuse, according to the Department of Justice.

Matan Liyor Goodman is scheduled to be arraigned in Tacoma next week.

Everything started when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children heard reports that someone had uploaded suspected images of child sexual abuse to the Kick messenger app, according to case records.

Investigators then discovered the app’s user was living in Western Washington and forwarded that information to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at the Seattle Police Department.

An agent with Homeland Security Investigations then connected that information with Goodman and learned that he was a registered sex offender.

Law enforcement then searched Goodman’s home for any electronic devices that belonged to him. He was taken into federal custody In October of 2023.

“The mandatory minimum for the offense of Production of Child Pornography is 15 years,” said a DOJ spokesperson. “Due to his prior convictions, Goodman potentially faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison if convicted.”