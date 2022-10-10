Port Trevorton man victim of Bitcoin investment scam: police

Oct. 10—SELINSGROVE — State police at Selinsgrove are investigating a report that a 26-year-old Port Trevorton man was scammed out of about $23,000 in a fraudulent Bitcoin investment deal.

The unidentified victim reported the scam took place on Instagram between June 1 and Oct. 8 and he used a cash app and bitcoin to pay the alleged scammers about $23,000. In exchange, police said, the victim received a briefcase that he was told contained $210,000 cash for the investment.

After receiving the briefcase, the man was informed he would have to pay $9,000 more for the code to open it, police said.

It's not clear in the police release if the man paid the additional funds, but the briefcase contained toilet paper and books, police said. An investigation continues.

— MARCIA MOORE