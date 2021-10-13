Port truckers win $30 million in wage theft settlements

Margot Roosevelt
·5 min read
WILMINGTON, CA - OCTOBER 23, 2014: Trucks line up in Wilmington at the Port of Los Angeles on OCTOBER 23, 2014. ( Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times )
Trucks line up in Wilmington at the Port of Los Angeles in 2014. (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

One of the world’s largest trucking companies, XPO Logistics, agreed Tuesday to pay $30 million to settle class-action lawsuits filed by hundreds of drivers who said they earned less than minimum wage delivering goods for major retailers from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The combined settlements, approved by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner, addressed allegations that two XPO subsidiaries, XPO Logistics Cartage in Commerce and San Diego and XPO Port Service in Rancho Dominguez, paid drivers less-than-legal wages, failed to pay them for missed meal and rest periods, and failed to reimburse them for business expenses or for waiting-time penalties.

The settlements amounted to a major victory for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which applauded the lawsuits as part of a decades-long effort to organize the twin ports’ more than 25,000 drivers.

Trucking companies classify many of their drivers as independent contractors, thus making them ineligible for a host of labor protections, including the ability to collectively bargain for wages.

In recent years, California’s Labor Commissioner has awarded more than $50 million to some 500 truckers who claimed they were deprived of wages through misclassification as contractors rather than employees. At the same time, many truckers have shied away from working as employees, preferring to own and operate their own vehicles.

But as the pandemic has driven supply chain snarls, port drivers have voiced growing frustration at a loss of income as they wait in hours-long lines at the ports — time for which they would be compensated if they were employees.

The settlements do not require XPO to reclassify its drivers as employees, but labor leaders nonetheless hailed the agreements, which will compensate 784 drivers, as a turning point in the fight over port drayage. The settlements are preliminary, but individual drivers could receive as much as $100,000, depending on how long they worked for the company.

“Misclassification of workers is all too common in the ports," Ron Herrera, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, said in a statement. "While XPO is notorious, there are far too many employers still cheating workers out of the pay and the rights they deserve."

A spokesman at the company’s Greenwich, Conn., headquarters declined to elaborate on XPO’s decision beyond an official statement: “With the legal and regulatory landscape in California evolving, we reached a settlement on terms that are favorable for XPO and should put this matter behind us.”

The reference to California’s "legal and regulatory landscape" alluded to a 2018 law, Senate Bill 1402, which makes logistics companies’ customers — including major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, Apple, Ikea and Toyota — jointly liable for wage violations if their contractors have unsatisfied final judgments.

That law was further tightened last month when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 338, which triggers joint liability for retailers that hire logistics companies with repeat violations, regardless of whether a judgment is satisfied.

“California’s port drayage drivers are the last American sharecroppers, held in debt servitude and working dangerously long hours for little pay,” the Legislature said in its preamble to the new statute.

Independent contractors lease trucks from companies but "can be terminated at any time and lose the money they thought they were paying toward the truck. Companies deduct money from driver paychecks for business expenses that lead to poverty wages,” the Legislature said.

The XPO settlements come in the wake of setbacks for California’s trucking industry, which has sought to be exempted from Assembly Bill 5, a broad statute that followed a 2018 California Supreme Court decision setting strict conditions on the classification of workers as independent contractors.

The U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to take up a trucking company's petition arguing that AB 5 is preempted by federal rules governing truckers' working conditions. The Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act bars states from enacting laws dictating prices, routes and services offered by motor carriers.

Cal Cartage Transportation Express, which brought the lawsuit, has been locked in a dispute with the city of Los Angeles over its classification of workers as contractors rather than employees.

Another case brought by the California Trucking Assn. against AB 5 has yet to be resolved. A spokeswoman for the association declined to comment on the XPO settlements.

The Supreme Court decision and new laws affecting port drayage show “it's clear that it will be harder and harder for trucking companies to continue to flout our laws — and harder for their retailer customers to turn a blind eye," said Jessica Durrum, director of the ports and goods movement campaign at the Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy, a labor-affiliated nonprofit.

With $16.25 billion in 2020 revenue and more than 100,000 employees in 30 countries, XPO is the world’s second-largest logistics provider and freight broker. The company is under pressure from U.S. and international unions to improve conditions for its labor force.

A 2020 report by the Teamsters along with labor groups in nine European nations, “XPO Delivering Injustice,” accused the company of negligence in exposing workers to COVID-19 during deadly outbreaks at its facilities, as well as wage theft, gender discrimination, sexual harassment and extreme anti-union tactics.

XPO spokesman Joseph Checkler said the report’s allegations “are wholly inaccurate and have been entirely debunked. These union-affiliated groups continue to spread false information to further their financial agenda.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This Key Indicator Is Pointing To Higher Oil Prices

    Wild spikes in the prompt timespread for oil product futures in the United States have suggested that crude oil supply is set to tighten further, adding upward pressure to prices

  • Boeing will require its 125,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

    Boeing Co said on Tuesday it will require its 125,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 under an executive order issued by President Joe Biden for federal contractors. "Boeing is requiring its U.S.-based employees to either show proof of vaccination or have an approved reasonable accommodation (based on a disability or sincerely held religious belief) by Dec. 8," the largest U.S. planemaker said. The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) union said it was "talking with employers to ensure implementation gives proper consideration to members concerns, health issues and abides by the provisions of our negotiated contracts."

  • Angler fishes after work, sets peacock bass record

    A Florida angler has been granted a state record for his recent catch of a butterfly peacock bass weighing 9.11 pounds.

  • Why Literally Millions of Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

    "Workers are burned out. They're fed up. They're fried."

  • Sidney Powell, who faces $4 billion defamation lawsuits from election-tech firms, baselessly claimed there is a 'secret server' where all US votes go to be manipulated

    Powell made a name sharing election-fraud conspiracy theories. She now claims all US votes go to a server where "they manipulate the heck out of it."

  • Trump's Latest Jan. 6 Riot Meltdown Gets Brutal Fact-Check, Courtesy Of Adam Schiff

    The California lawmaker serves the former president with a blunt reminder.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects case involving Trump-aligned lawyer Eastman

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a California Republican club's challenge to a private organization's cancellation of a 2017 event at a city-owned property in Pasadena that was to have featured a conservative lawyer later aligned with former President Donald Trump. The justices turned away the Pasadena Republican Club's appeal of a lower court ruling that found that the cancellation of attorney John Eastman's planned appearance did not violate the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, which bars government discrimination on free speech or religious grounds.

  • North Korean soldier in blue generates buzz on social media

    A North Korean soldier clad in a super-tight blue outfit in a state media photo has generated a buzz on social media, with some calling him “a superhero,” “a captain DPRK,” or “a rocket man." North Korean state media didn’t identify the man.

  • Ratcliffe says 1,000 intel documents given to Durham support more charges

    Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said a raft of documents he provided to special counsel John Durham supports additional charges in his criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation.

  • Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

    It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of his predecessor Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege. The move by Biden isn't the final word; Republican Trump says he will challenge the requests and a lengthy legal battle is likely to ensue over the information.

  • How Tom Cotton Went From ‘Send in the Troops’ to Stopping Trump

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen you think of Tom Cotton, you probably think of the senator who wanted to use the military to bash Black Lives Matter protesters. And when you think of the 2020 presidential election, you probably think of Republicans being complicit with Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results. But that’s a little too simple.According to David Drucker’s new book In Trump’s Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP, we sho

  • Greg Abbott’s Administration Panicked When an Opponent Challenged His Commitment to Transphobia: Report

    The state of Texas took down a website with a suicide prevention hotline and LGBTQ+ resources after a primary challenger bashed the governor for using "tax dollars to advocate for transgender ideology"

  • Ex-Bush Speechwriter Offers Apocalyptic Vision Of Donald Trump’s Return To White House

    “Catastrophe is in the front room. The weather forecast includes the apocalypse," warned Michael Gerson.

  • Walker, conservatives ask Supreme Court to take access case

    A conservative think tank and former Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a challenge to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' decision to exclude the group's writers from press briefings, which lower courts have said is legal. The John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging that Evers violated its staffers’ constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access. A judge in 2020 rejected their arguments, saying MacIver can still report on Evers without being invited to his press briefings or being on his email distribution list.

  • Australian real estate agent may have to pay tens of thousands in a defamation claim after he says he forgot an apostrophe while mouthing off about his former boss on Facebook

    Last Thursday, Judge Judith Gibson allowed the suit to proceed, and Zadravic could soon be paying a high price for his alleged grammatical gaffe.

  • 2nd senior UN official recalled over Tigray war remarks

    The UN Population Fund has recalled its Ethiopia chief, the agency said Tuesday, the second such departure this month following an explosive interview in which both officials complained of being sidelined by UN higher-ups they claimed were sympathetic to Tigrayan rebels.

  • Is America experiencing an unofficial general strike?

    Across the country, people are refusing to return to backbreaking or mind-numbing low-wage jobs ‘No one calls it a general strike. But in its own disorganized way it’s related to the organized strikes breaking out across the land.’ Photograph: Evert Nelson/AP Last Friday’s jobs report from the US Department of Labor elicited a barrage of gloomy headlines. The New York Times emphasized “weak” jobs growth and fretted that “hiring challenges that have bedeviled employers all year won’t be quickly r

  • A 'source' Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell cited in 'Antifa' vote-rigging claim said he was working with election officials to gain 'access' to Dominion machines

    Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold told Insider she's "confident" the state's voting machines are secure.

  • China: Military drills, flights were needed to defend Taiwan

    China's recent increase in military exercises and warplane missions near Taiwan — which have raised concerns around the region — were necessary to defend the nation's sovereignty and territory, a Chinese official said Wednesday. China's military flew 56 planes off the southwest coast of Taiwan on a single day earlier this month, a single-day record that capped four days of a sustained pressure campaign involving 149 flights. Taiwan views China’s moves as advertising its threat to bring the island it claims as its own territory under its control by military means as necessary.

  • EU 'will start collapsing' unless it takes on Polish challenge - official

    The European Union "will start collapsing" unless it challenges a ruling by Poland's top court that national legislation trumps European laws, a senior official with the bloc said on Monday. More than 100,000 people protested in Poland on Sunday in support of the EU, sounding the alarm about what they fear is a prospect of their country following Britain and leaving the bloc in a "Polexit".