Port Washington man accused in fatal buggy crash bound over to grand jury

UHRICHSVILLE ‒ Bond has been set at $500,000 for a Port Washington man who has been charged in connection with a fatal crash on Ohio 258 near Newcomerstown on Jan. 31.

Benjamin P. Henry, 68, was bound over to the grand jury for further action during a preliminary hearing Tuesday in the Southern District of Tuscarawas County Court in Uhrichsville.

He faces a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony.

According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Henry was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis east on Ohio 258 when he drove left of center and hit a westbound horse and buggy. The driver of the buggy, Menno Troyer, 52, of Newcomerstown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tuscarawas County coroner.

Henry is accused of fleeing after the crash and was found by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, according to the highway patrol.

