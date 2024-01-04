Port Washington man sentenced to prison for crash that killed Sherrodsville man

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Mitchell R. Smith Jr., of Port Washington, has been sentenced to two to three years in prison in connection with the death of a 21-year-old Sherrodsville man in 2022.

Smith, 22, pleaded guilty in November to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and one of count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Mitchell Smith, center, is remanded into the custody of a Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office deputy while his attorney, Colin E. McNamee, left, assists, during Smith's sentencing hearing Wednesday before Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomas in the Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas. Smith was convicted in the death of his friend Ethan Huff after an ATV accident in December 2022.

On Wednesday, Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos imposed sentence on Smith. In addition to the prison time, she ordered him to pay $7,211 in restitution to the victim's family for funeral expenses. The OVI charge also carries a lifetime license suspension. Once he is released from prison, he will be under post-release control from 18 months to three years.

More on crash: Salem Township man indicted for crash that killed Sherrodsville man in December

Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomas addresses Mitchell Smith during his sentencing hearing in the Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 11, 2022, Smith was driving an all-terrain vehicle when the vehicle rolled over in a field at his residence on River Road SW between Port Washington and Newcomerstown. Ethan Huff was killed, and Smith was injured. The crash took place during a party held elsewhere on the property, and alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to officials.

Attorney Colin E. McNamee looks to his client while addressing the court during the sentencing hearing of Mitchell Smith, Wednesday, Jan. 3. Smith pleaded guilty in November to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and one of count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

"I believe that you didn't wake up that day with plans to kill my son," Huff's mother, said before sentencing. "I believe that. I believe you didn't purposely kill my son. But the facts are, that's exactly what you did that night. You took my baby from me, took him from his dad, his brothers. You took a grandson from his grandparents. That pain will never lessen. It will never leave."

She said her life will never be normal again. "We are serving a life sentence because of what you did."

Smith apologized to the family. "I'm sorry. Nothing I say or anything I do will bring him back. I'm really sorry."

The charges carry a prison sentence of between two to eight years. Judge Thomakos said she chose the minimum sentence because Smith has no prior criminal record. She it was unlikely that he would repeat the offense.

Reach Jon at 330-364-8415 or at jon.baker@timesreporter.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Port Washington man sentenced to prison for 2022 fatal ATV crash