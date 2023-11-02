Port Wentworth police make arrest in October fatal shooting

Port Wentworth police have arrested Jayden Fripp in the shooting death of Eric Grimes Jr.

Port Wentworth police officers responded to a reported shooting on Oct. 11 on Stemson Way in the Newport Subdivision. Once there, officers located a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds, who was later identified to be Grimes Jr., who lived in Port Wentworth. According to a press release, police interviewed witnesses on the scene and in the following days to gather more information.

Later in the same evening, Port Wentworth police and Chatham County SWAT served a search warrant at home in the same subdivision and collected evidence. Through an investigation, the police were able to identify the suspect as Fripp.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, with the help of the United States Marshal Service Southeast and Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Savannah Police Department, Fripp was arrested on the charge of murder at the Fellwood's Homes area in Savannah.

