Port Wentworth Police Department looking for missing juvenile

Shawn Samuel has been missing from Port Wentworth since Feb. 9.

The Port Wentworth Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a juvenile whose been missing since Feb. 9.

Shawn Samuel is 5-foot-5, 170 lbs. and was last seen at the intersection of Spring Lakes Drive and Fall Lake Way in Pooler. He was wearing a yellow and blue polo short with yellow Nike Air Jordan shoes, according to a press release. The release did not include his age or any details about where he may be.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, contact the Port Wentworth Police Department or the Chatham County 911 center.

