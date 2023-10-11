Port Wentworth police investigate fatal shooting

A man is dead after an isolated shooting in Port Wentworth at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, on Stemson Way.

The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating the shooting, according to a press release.

"The case is still developing, at this time we are still investigating the circumstances of this incident," said Assistant Chief of Police and Commander of Professional Standards Rennie Walters. "We do not have any information at this time."

Any information regarding the investigation can be sent to the Port Wentworth Police Department, or through the City of Port Wentworth police department's Tip411 App or Savannah Chatham Crime Stoppers.

"It is a sad day for Chatham County residents whenever a life is lost through violence," said City Manager Steve Davis in the release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim."

