Port woman accused of hitting relatives with car, fleeing the scene

May 3—NEWBURYPORT — A local woman accused of hitting her mother and brother with her car faces assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and drunken driving charges after she was arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court.

Marissa Laflamme, 32, of Milk Street also faces a leaving the scene after personal injury charge after police say she did not stop her Toyota 4Runner on Sunday after striking her relatives as she backed out of an Amesbury driveway. She was arrested a short time later by Newburyport police officers as she arrived back at her Milk Street home.

At LaFlamme's arraignment, Judge Allen Swan released her on the same $1,000 cash bail she posted to get out of a Newburyport jail cell and ordered her not to abuse her family. She is due back in court on May 31 for a pretrial hearing.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Amesbury police responded to a Powwow Street house where minutes earlier LaFlamme had struck her relatives with the car and fled the scene. Her relatives drove to the Powow Street residence after the owner said LaFlamme had parked in his driveway unannounced and appeared too drunk to drive. The victims told the homeowner they would come over to speak to LaFlamme and get her off the property.

After arriving at the Powow Steet address, LaFlamme's mother tried to get her daughter out of the 4Runner so she could give her a ride home to Newburyport. But LaFlamme refused and eventually struck her mother and brother as she backed out of the driveway. LaFlamme's mother was hurt more than her brother but both declined a ride to the hospital and both declined to file for emergency restraining orders. Eventually, LaFlamme's mother was driven away by her brother, according to Amesbury police Officer Liam Leary's report.

Newburyport police were then given a description of LaFlamme's car and a recap of what happened in Amesbury.

Minutes later, Newburyport police Officers Shawn Eaton and Michael Wilichoski arrived on Milk Street believing LaFLamme would go home. and sure enough they spotted LaFLamme's 4Runner turn on to Milk Street from Federal Street. As soon as she pulled into her driveway, Eaton parked right behind it. LaFlamme exited her vehicle around the same time Eaton did.

Story continues

Eaton told her he was under orders to "stop and detain her for Amesbury police since she was involved in an incident in that city," Eaton wrote in his report, adding LaFlamme showed numerous signs of being drunk.

LaFlamme agreed to take but failed a series of field sobriety tests prompting Eaton to arrest her for drunken driving. Officer Kevin Martin arrived on scene to pick up LaFlamme and driver her to the Green Street station for booking. At the station, she took a blood alcohol level test and twice blew a 0.18 level, more than twice the legal limit for drunken driving, according to Eaton's report.

Leary arrived at the Newburyport police station a short time later and requested a copy of Eaton's report for his own report. LaFlamme's mother also made an appearance at the station to hand over her daughter's phone.

"Ms LaFlamme stated to me that 'she hit me with her car,'" Eaton wrote in his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.