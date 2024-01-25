Portage County Beekeepers offers February beginners class

The Portage County Beekeepers Association is offering a two-part beginning beekeeping class in February.

The nine-hour class will run 2 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 at Portage Soil and Water Conservation District, 6970 State Route 88 in Ravenna.

This is an introductory course in beekeeping and will teach students all they need to know to get bees into their hives and start beekeeping. Knowledge provided will not only include how to maintain hives, but how to help them thrive.

Go to portagecountybeekeepers.com for more information about the non-profit association, as well as a link to register for the class.

Class registration costs $75 and includes a beginner beekeeping book, one-year memberships in Portage County Beekeepers Association and Ohio State Beekeepers Association and access to veteran beekeeper knowledge, workshops and mentors.

