Portage County considers Plover property for possible jail site. What happens next?

PLOVER − Portage County officials are hoping to move forward with a proposal to build a new jail and law enforcement center in Plover.

In May, the Portage County Board recognized the need for a new jail that the county planned to make part of a justice center and place on current green space at the edge of the city. The city opposed plans to move the courthouse out of the downtown area. The plan got a majority approval, but failed to get the 18-vote super majority it needed for funding the project.

On Monday, the Portage County Space and Properties Committee approved the purchase of about 42.24 acres of land in Plover, which may be used for building a new Portage County Jail and Law Enforcement Center. The property's purchase is expected to go to the Portage County Board at its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the County Board Room of the Portage County Courthouse, 1516 Church St.

The property is near the Portage County Highway Office and Solid Waste Department, said Portage County Executive John Pavelski. There are many people who don't want a jail near their homes and their property. There isn't much around the proposed property and no residents will be bothered, he said.

"This is an excellent location," Pavelski said. "It's difficult to find a good location to have a jail built in the county."

The location outside the city will allow the county to have faster response times to calls, Pavelski said. Its location near other county buildings will help reduce costs for plowing and maintenance.

If the Portage County Board approves the purchase Tuesday, Worzella & Sons, the company selling the property, will have to give its final approval. The County Board also will have to approve borrowing approximately $1.267 million for buying the land at a future meeting. The borrowing will need a two-thirds majority to pass.

The county is no longer considering moving the courthouse out of the downtown location, as part of an agreement with Stevens Point officials, Paveleski said. The courts need to stay in the Stevens Point city limits because Stevens Point is the Portage County seat. Many attorneys and related businesses have located to the downtown area to be close to the courthouse, so it makes sense to keep the courts there, Pavelski said.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said the city offered Portage County land on the east side of the city, near Portage County R and HH, for just the city's cost. He said he just learned of the plan to buy the land in Plover. Wiza said he hasn't had a chance to talk with Stevens Point City Council members, so he doesn't know how the majority feel about the proposed land purchase.

"I think the jail and law enforcement center should go where it's the most advantageous to those who use it," Wiza said.

Wiza said he is very happy the county is choosing to keep the courthouse in the downtown area, but he believes they should build a new facility at the property they own at 1039 Ellis St. Wiza said he doesn't think remodeling the current courthouse will get the county the security and features they're looking for in the future project.

