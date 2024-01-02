Portage County inspections: One restaurant has seven violations

The following are the latest results of Portage County Health Department inspections on licensed food establishments and other types of businesses, which the Stevens Point Journal reports monthly.

Plover

AmericInn Plover, 1501 American Drive: Nov. 13: Pre-inspection: No violations.

Arby's No. 8463, 1825 Plover Road: Nov. 21: Three violations: Ice accumulation on floor below shelf in walk-in cooler; ceiling vents in kitchen dirty; permit not posted in a conspicuous area.

Comfort Inn Plover, 1560 American Drive: Nov. 14: Two violations: Test kit for monitoring sanitizer concentration expired; refrigerator not at proper temperature (corrected during inspection).

Food + Farm Exploration Center, 3400 Innovation Drive: Nov. 27: Pre-inspection: Two violations: No test kit for monitoring sanitizer concentration; no irreversible registering thermometer provided to measure hot water temperature in ware washing machine.

More: Portage County inspections: One restaurant has 12 violations, another receives 8

More: Portage County inspections: One restaurant with 9 violations, six ace reports

Rosholt

McZ's Brew Pub, 178 N. Main St.: Nov. 29: No violations.

Stevens Point

Bill's Pizza Shop, 1101 Main St.: Nov. 29: Two violations: Employee working in food prep or cooking area without a hair restraint; portioned containers of frozen appetizers stored uncovered in walk-in freezer (corrected during inspection).

Cousin's Subs, 109 N. Division St.: Nov. 17: Six violations: Employee wearing jewelry on wrist while working with food; 50-pound bag of onions stored on floor in kitchen (corrected during inspection); shelving, countertops and handwashing sinks in kitchen dirty; no handwashing sign provided at handwashing sink near drive-thru; flooring in kitchen dirty; men's and women's restrooms dirty.

Culver's, 332 Division St.: Nov. 21: Five violations: Test kit for managing sanitizer concentration expired; handwashing sink in employee restroom not in working order; frozen cases of french fries stored on the floor in walk-in freezer; custard pints for retail sale from display freezer missing labels (corrected during inspection); ice accumulation in walk-in freezer.

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 5398 U.S.10 E.: Nov. 20: Two violations: Piercing tip of table-mounted can opener visibly soiled; wiping cloth sanitizer solution stored on floor.

Delta Dental of Wisconsin, 3100 Business Park Drive: Nov. 28: One violation: Several foods packaged on premises for retail sale missing labeling information.

Dreyfus University Center Dining Service, 1015 Reserve St.: Nov. 10: Two violations: Cartons of shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat food in cooler (corrected during inspection); temperature reading of the final sanitizing rinse cycle on dish machine does not display on panel.

International Food Creation at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 1015 Reserve St.: Nov. 10: Three violations: Variance approval letter for acidification of rice missing; consumer advisory missing on packaged items that contain raw tuna; retail sushi display cooler at wrong temperature.

Papa Murphy's Pizza, 3409 Main St.: Nov. 20: One violation: Handwashing sink in employee restroom does not provide 15 seconds of water flow when activated.

Tokyo Steak House, 1617 Academy Drive: Nov. 27: Seven violations: Consumer advisory on menu missing disclosure statements for steaks; several spice containers stored in dry goods storage area unlabeled (corrected during inspection); grease accumulation on baffle filters in canopy; toilet seat in men's employee restroom not easily cleanable; floor wall coving in women's restroom pulled away from wall; tile coving near walk-in cooler missing; lights in dry goods storage area not shatter resistant or shielded.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Portage County inspections: One restaurant has seven violations