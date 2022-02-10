Portage county leaders look for best way to expand courthouse in Ravenna

Portage County Courthouse 203 W Main St, Ravenna, OH 44266

A closed-door meeting of judges and others involved in the county court system came to one conclusion — everybody in the county justice system is in need of more space.

The meeting took place Tuesday morning, and was recapped at a meeting of Portage County commissioners later that day. Options for increasing space included adding to the front of the building in downtown Ravenna, and potentially moving a municipal courtroom to the newer courthouse in Kent. Commissioners Sabrina Christian-Bennett and Tony Badalamenti attended, while Commissioner Vicki Kline did not.

"It's not just one judge that needs space," Christian-Bennett said. "They all do."

Last fall, Portage County Domestic Court Judge Paula Giulitto and Juvenile Court Judge Patricia Smith approached commissioners to ask for an expansion to the domestic relations court to simplify the way family court cases are handled.

That led to a discussion about changing operations of the courthouse to give more space to all departments working out of the courthouse, not just one.

Commissioners said many people involved in the justice system need more space, not just judges and clerks. Public defenders need space to meet with their clients, as do officers with adult probation.

Badalamenti said there's not much space in the rear parking lot of of West Spruce Avenue in Ravenna, where Giulitto and Smith initially proposed the addition.

"I personally, with all the things that they brought up today, I don't see us having the space to accomplish all the things we talked about today" he said. "That want list is going to beyond push that building to its seams." He also expressed concern about judges being displaced during construction.

Christian-Bennett said she learned that it's not possible to add a fourth floor to the existing courthouse, and expanding behind the court would not be practical because of the cost of acquiring property and vacating streets. One judge, commissioners said, suggested building an addition to the front of the court.

"The addition is going to cost just as much as the Kent courthouse," she said, adding that supply chain issues are still driving up costs.

Accommodating the justice system during construction would require careful planning, commissioners agreed. An expansion to the Portage County Jail on Industry Road in Shalersville, she noted, was built before COVID and didn't require inmates to be relocated during construction, and it still took five years.

Christian-Bennett said the county should consider alleviating some space by moving a second municipal court judge to the Kent courthouse. The courthouse in Kent was built in 2014, and space there is "wasted," she said.

"When that [Kent] courthouse was built, they did not anticipate we'd see the caseload we have now," Christian-Bennett said.

The recap ended with commissioners discussing meeting again at a month. Commissioners agreed to record the next meeting so the public could hear the discussion after Brian Ames told commissioners he planned to sue over the Tuesday morning meeting.

Ames has previously filed and won several lawsuits against commissioners and other local government bodies, alleging violations of Ohio's open meetings act, also known as the sunshine law.

"We need to clear this up," Kline said. "Are three of us allowed in that meeting? Brian, are you going to sue us?"

"Yes I am," Ames said. "I actually am going to sue you over that meeting this morning." He said two commissioners should not have attended, and the public deserved to know what was discussed.

Commissioners said judges find it easier to meet at the courthouse, so they would bring their clerk to record the next meeting.

