Portage County prosecutor: Deputy's actions justified in Windham fatal shooting

The Portage County prosecutor has decided not to pursue charges against a deputy who shot and killed Cora Baughman while responding to a dispute between Baughman and her neighbor at his Windham residence.

In a letter to the Portage County Sherriff's Department, obtained by the Record-Courier, Portage County Prosecutor Victor V. Vigluicci wrote that based on the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) review of the facts, the deputy who shot Baughman during the May 14 incident was justified in his use of force.

Vigluicci wrote that the deputy's acted "in an objectively reasonable manner to defend himself [the Garretsville police officer also on-scene] and the [neighbors] from imminent physical harm or death from Cora Baughman and the deadly weapon she was wielding and pointing at him."

More:Woman, 66, killed in deputy-involved shooting over weekend in Portage County is identified

More:One dead in Windham Twp. shooting in Portage County after police arrive to handle dispute

Evidence reviewed by BCI included photos provided by the neighbor showing Baughman pointing a revolver at him from outside the kitchen window, doorbell camera footage of Baughman holding the weapon and officer's dash cam footage.

Immediately following the shooting, BCI arrived on scene to take over the investigation into the shooting.

The results of that investigation were turned over to the Portage County Prosecutor's office on Oct. 3, resulting in the decision not to charge the deputy.

The prosecutor's letter included the name of the deputy and other responding officers, but the Record-Courier is not identifying them because they have not been charged.

This story will be updated.

Contact reporter Derek Kreider at DKreider@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage prosecutor says deputy justified in Windham fatal shooting