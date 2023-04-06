A Portage County sheriff's deputy accused of rape in Cuyahoga County is free on bond following his arraignment Wednesday.

Wilson Kuzyk, 34, of Stow, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree felony rape in a grand jury indictment and was released after posting a 10 percent of $20,000 bond, according to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records.

Lyndhurst police say they responded after a woman reported she was raped during the early morning of Oct. 19. A suspect was only identified as a Portage County Sheriff's Office employee.

The sheriff's office, which subsequently identified the employee as Kuzyk, said he had been placed on paid administrative leave when the office was informed of the investigation Nov. 6. He was placed on unpaid leave after the indictment was filed March 16, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Kuzyk is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Tuesday. His attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Portage County sheriff's deputy charged with rape released on bond