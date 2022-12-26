HULL – The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a 19-year-old man was found dead Monday morning in Hull.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, officials received a call at 9:19 a.m. Monday that a 19-year-old man was found in the snow near a walking path to a home in Hull. When emergency personnel and deputies arrived, they found the man was dead.

The sheriff’s and medical examiner’s offices are investigating the death as suspicious, and an autopsy will be performed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Hull Fire Department, Stevens Point Fire Department and the Portage County Medical Examiner assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene. Officials are not releasing the name of the man at this time.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Portage County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death in Hull