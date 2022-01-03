Portage County Sheriff's Office offering tours of jail in January.

The public has the opportunity to see the inside of the Portage County Jail in without being arrested.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is providing free tours of the jail in January. Available sessions include Jan. 10, 17 and 24 at 10 a.m. and Jan. 13, 20 and 27 at 4 p.m.

Sessions are limited to 15 participants age 18 and over. All participants must fill out an application form at https://portagesheriff.com/jail-tours and are subject to background checks before the tour.

For more information, message the Portage County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County Sheriff's Office offering tours of jail in January