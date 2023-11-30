The Portage County Sheriff's Office says it has received numerous reports of a scam by someone claiming to be a sheriff's sergeant calling residents.

The caller claims that there is an arrest warrant issued for the intended victim, who needs to pay money via electronic funds transfer or gift cards.

The sheriff's office says it does not call people about warrants or to request money.

Anyone receiving one of these scam calls is urged to report it by calling the sheriff's non-emergency line, 330-296-510000.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County Sheriff's Office receives reports of scam calls