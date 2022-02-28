Portage County Sheriff's Office says reported phone calls are a scam

Scam Alert!

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said it has received several reports of a scam involving a a person posing as a sheriff’s sergeant contacting residents and claimed they owe money for fines or for missing jury duty.

The sheriff's office said this is a scam.

"The Sheriff’s Office will not solicit the payment of fines using gift cards, green dot cards, or similar payment forms," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "If fines are owed from a court case, then the notice to pay those fines will come by mail from the clerk of courts, not from the sheriff’s office."

The sheriff's office says that if a resident receives a call from someone identifying themselves as a deputy and has any concern that the person is not who they claim to be, they should ask for the deputy’s name and unit number and call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 330-296-5100 ext. 9 to speak to a dispatcher who can connect the resident to the deputy.

