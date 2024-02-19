Portage Foundation adds 4 to board of trustees, names new board president

Kamelia Fisher, senior director of development and engagement, Autism Society of Greater Akron, has joined the board of trustees at the Portage Foundation and has been named president of the board.

Those joining the Portage Foundation's board of trustees include Kamelia Fisher, senior director of development and engagement, Autism Society of Greater Akron; Ginger Cook, realtor, ReMax Diversity; Eric Decker, senior vice president and chief lending officer, Portage Community Bank; and Will Sumser, owner and financial adviser, Hope Financial Group.

Fisher has been elected president of the board. She has experience in nonprofit governance and strategic planning, having previously served on several local nonprofit boards as well as in top positions at nonprofit organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new board members and president to the Portage Foundation family," said executive director Janice Simmons-Mortimer. "Each of these individuals brings unique perspectives and skills that will enhance our ability to serve the needs of Portage County and make a meaningful difference in the lives of its residents. We look forward to working together to build a stronger, more vibrant community."

