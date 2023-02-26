Portage man arrested for OWI, tampering with evidence after fatal crash on I-94

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a Saturday fatal crash on westbound I-94 near mile marker 116 in Marengo Township.

MARENGO TWP. — A woman was killed and a man arrested following a crash early Saturday on westbound I-94.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash near mile marker 116 about 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release.

Troopers said the driver, a 37-year-old Portage man, was traveling westbound on the interstate when he lost control of the vehicle, running off the roadway and striking a tree. A 30-year-old female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and died en route to Henry Ford Hospital, police said.

The victim was later identified as Evangelina Alvarez of Kalamazoo. The driver suffered only minor injuries in the crash, police said.

After showing signs of intoxication at the scene, the driver was arrested and lodged at the Calhoun County jail on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

Further investigation at the scene revealed the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The deceased passenger was not wearing one, police said.

Troopers were assisted by Marshall Area Fire & Ambulance and the Marengo Township Fire Department.

An investigation is ongoing.

