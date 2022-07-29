Portage man sentenced for defrauding Amazon out of $3M in textbook rental scam

A Portage man has been sentenced to serve 16 years in prison for defrauding Amazon out of around $3 million.

PORTAGE — A Portage man has been sentenced to serve 16 years in prison for defrauding Amazon out of around $3 million.

Geoffrey Mark Hays Talsma, 37, was sentenced to serve time in prison for mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan said in a release Wednesday, June 27. It said Talsma was also ordered to pay Amazon $3,227,347.82 in restitution.

Citing court documents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Talsma defrauded Amazon by getting rental textbooks and then selling the books instead of returning them. It said he created multiple Amazon accounts and had the books shipped to different addresses.

Talsma also used the names of other people when renting the books. He would then call Amazon while pretending to be that person, and would claim he didn't receive the textbooks, which would get him credit from Amazon to get more textbooks.

Authorities say he also taught other people how to defraud Amazon and would share his profits with them.

“For years, Talsma and others enriched themselves by targeting an Amazon program designed to help students save money,” said James A. Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan.

“Mr. Talsma's sentence sends a strong message that the FBI is committed to working with corporations and our law enforcement counterparts to root out this type of fraud and to hold those who participate in these schemes accountable for their criminal behavior.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said three other people have been sentenced in the scheme, including:

Lovedeep Singh Dhanoa, 25, of Portage (15 months in prison)

Paul Steven Larson, 32, of Kalamazoo (six months in prison)

Gregory Mark Gleesing, 44, of Portage (three years of probation, including four months of home detention)

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Portage man sentenced for defrauding Amazon out of $3M in textbook rental scam