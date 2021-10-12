Portage man sentenced to probation for recklessly endangering another person

Oct. 12—EBENSBURG — A Portage man was sentenced Tuesday after drugs were found during a traffic stop in January.

Scott J. Hollen II, 33, entered a guilty plea of recklessly endangering another person and was sentenced to a minimum of three months to a maximum of 24 months probation by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry and is to report to the Day Reporting Center.

At the time of the incident, Cresson Township police reported that the car driven by Hollen was stopped for a malfunctioning taillight at night.

Hollen was traveling with Jordan M. Hogue, 30, in the passenger seat and three children in the back seat, according to the criminal complaint.

When Hogue was asked to get out of the car, police discovered a bottle of pills and suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Later, police found a marijuana pipe inside a bag of french fries the three children were eating, according to court papers.