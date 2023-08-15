Portage man sentenced for shooting crossbow at wife

Aug. 15—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Portage man accused of shooting at his wife with a crossbow on Feb. 25 was sentenced in Cambria County court on Monday.

Carl Virgil Miller, 48, was sentenced to 12 to 24 months of incarceration in Cambria County Prison on one count of recklessly endangering another person by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

According to Assistant District Attorney Joel Polites at the time of Miller's plea, Miller called 911 and hung up, and then on a callback, he said he nearly shot his wife. Miller is accused of shooting at his wife twice with a crossbow.

Also before Krumenacker was Dillon Edward Zack, 28, of Lilly.

Zack was sentenced to seven to 23 months of incarceration to be followed by 60 months of probation.

Zack entered a guilty plea in July to endangering the welfare of children after a toddler in his care overdosed on fentanyl in December. Zack also entered a guilty plea to one count of theft by deception in a separate case.