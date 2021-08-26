Portage man sentenced for smuggling drugs into prison

Aug. 26—EBENSBURG — A Portage man was sentenced in Cambria County court Thursday after attempting to smuggle contraband into the Cambria County Prison in July 2020.

Jerry Lee Spaid, 38, was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in a state correctional facility and 24 months probation by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

It was noted that since Spaid had been arrested, he has had two surgeries, his brother died due to a drug overdose and has been caring for his mother who has cancer.

Spaid has remained clean for two years, and has been receiving mental health treatment.

"I've never done this good in my life," Spaid told the judge, acknowledging that he knows he has to pay for his mistakes.

"I actually have a lot of good things going in my life."

When sentencing Spaid, Krumenacker said that he took into consideration his success of being clean, but also his 17 prior convictions.

When charges were filed against Spaid, he had turned himself into police for failing to appear in court on another incident.

When he showed up at the prison on July 20, 2020, and removed his shoes as part of a search, a corrections officer found suboxone strips under the insoles of his shoes.