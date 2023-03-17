Portage sheriff's deputy indicted in Cuyahoga County rape case

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a Portage County sheriff's deputy in a rape in Cuyahoga County, according to a sheriff's media release issued Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said that deputy Wilson Kuzyk, who had been on a paid administrative leave since November while the allegation was investigated, is now on an unpaid leave pending an internal investigation to determine his final employment status.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage sheriff's deputy charged with rape in Cuyahoga County