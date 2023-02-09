Portage sheriff's office finds drugs in Ravenna Township home after 6-month investigation

The Portage County Sheriff's Office found drugs, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and money in a Ravenna Township residence after a six-month investigation, the agency said.

The office's Drug and Violent Crime Unit, SWAT team and Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit-Interdiction executed a search warrant on the residence Feb. 2. The agency said the Drug and Violent Crime Unit found crack cocaine, marijuana, scales, a handgun, ammunition and money.

The agency said one person was released pending the ongoing investigation and analysis by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with the Drug and Violent Crime Unit consulting with the Portage County Prosecutor's Office on felony charges in the future.

Under the direction of Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski, the Portage County Drug and Violent Crime Unit (DVCU) continues to fight illegal activity to make the community safer.

