Portage woman accused of attacking man with knife, troopers say

Dec. 22—EBENSBURG — A Portage Township woman was jailed Thursday, accused of slashing a man in the head with a chef's knife during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

State police in Ebensburg charged Milissa Alayne Taylor, 55, of the 600 block of Meade Street, with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, troopers were called to a Meade Street home at 3:31 a.m. Thursday for a domestic assault.

When they arrived, troopers found a man in the kitchen, bleeding from a two inch gash on his forehead. Troopers said they also found a kitchen chef's knife on the counter with blood on the handle and blade.

The man alleged that Taylor had stabbed him.

Taylor was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post $50,000 bond.