‘Is it a portal to hell?’ Hidden room in Virginia home for sale is scaring people

A four-bedroom, four-bathroom home for sale in Bristow, Virginia, has a secret room that is so bizarre, a popular Twitter real estate segment had to break protocol just so people could see it.

The 3,013-square-foot residence, which is listed for $775,000, has eye-catching decor spread throughout its walls with an elegant, yet wild touch. This includes a children’s room with a sloth theme, another one with a “Where the Wild Things Are” theme, and more.

However, there’s one that should not be overlooked: a secret room in the basement.

“What you won’t see (right away) is your future ‘hidden’ room,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “Truly a unique feature you won’t find anywhere else and you’ll have to see to believe.”

Based on the photos, the room has a “Ghostbusters II” theme, which revolves around the movie’s main villain, Vigo the Carpathian, a magician and terrifying figure from 16th-century Europe that starts out as a creepy painting before coming to life.

Basically, not really a guy you want to randomly encounter while tip-toeing to the bathroom in the middle of the night.

The house was featured on Friday Night Zillow, a Twitter segment that highlights unique houses for sale across the country. But the home was too good to wait until Friday, so the segment’s creator, Steven Dennis, posted it days earlier.

People were taken aback.

“It would be cool if you had a medieval weapon collection. It’s much better than hanging it on a dining room wall,” one person tweeted.

“I like the underplayed write-up by the realtor. Should be interesting to see who wants to see it,” another observed.

“That’s a nightmare inducing scene,” someone said.

“No thank you very much!” one person tweeted.

“Sellers should have left it undisclosed, and let the buyers find it,” another suggested.

“I knew something awful was coming, but I was not prepared to handle this,” someone said.

“Is it a portal to hell?” one person asked.

And finally, someone had to ask the famous question associated with Ghostbusters.

“Who you gonna call?”

Bristow is about 40 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

