Portales man sentenced for meth sales, other charges

Oct. 16—PORTALES — A Portales man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for charges that included trafficking methamphetamines, according to a release from the district attorney's office.

Dante Fossett, 35, was convicted Sept. 16 of trafficking a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit trafficking, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the release:

— The charges stem from a September 2020 visit by the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office and Adult Probation and Parole Office to the home of Fossett, a registered sex offender.

— During the visit, officers located methamphetamine, a firearm, ammunition, and paraphernalia. Upon further investigation and in cooperation with the Children, Youth and Families Department, it was discovered Fossett sold meth to two juveniles, ages 15 and 16.

Prosecutors requested Fossett be sentenced to the maximum term of 43.5 years. District Judge Donna Mowrer opted for the 20-year sentence, which included eight years of habitual offender enhancement, and a five-year probation term following release.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney, Quentin Ray, while Fossett was represented by criminal defense attorney Frank Rio of Portales.