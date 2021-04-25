Portales man sentenced to seven years for vehicular homicide

Apr. 25—PORTALES — A Portales man was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison on a 2018 vehicular homicide charge, with court records indicating an intent to appeal the case.

Ricardo Navarrete, 34, reached a plea agreement on the charge in March. He has been released from the Roosevelt County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 appeal bond posted Friday.

He was indicted by a Roosevelt County jury in May 2018 on allegations he caused the death of Jose Saldana-Pinales by driving while under the influence.

The sentence from District Judge Donna Mowrer includes the seven years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections, along with eight years suspended and a four-year probation term following completion of jail time and two years of parole supervision.

Navarrete's attorney, Dan Lindsey, declined comment when contacted by The News Saturday.