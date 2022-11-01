Porter Burks shot 19 times by Detroit police, autopsy shows as family seeks $50M

Relatives of Porter Burks cried as their attorney, Geoffrey Fieger, described where 19 bullets fatally struck the 20-year-old's body in early October.

"The autopsy report indicates no shots were fired in close range, and that he was hit at least 19 times. He was executed by shots to the head, to the face, to the chest, to the arms, to the legs," Fieger said at his Southfield office during a news conference Tuesday.

Fieger announced a $50 million lawsuit filed in Wayne County Circuit Court on behalf of Quieauna Wilson, Burks' mother, against the city of Detroit and the five police officers who shot and killed her son. The lawsuit alleges: gross negligence; assault, battery, wanton and willful misconduct; violation of the Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act; and a violation of the Freedom of Information Act.

Burks, diagnosed with schizophrenia, was experiencing a mental health crisis Oct. 2 when his family called the police, asking for help. Burks was instead killed by five police officers who fired 38 rounds at him in three seconds after police alleged Burks, who was carrying a knife, lunged at officers. Edited video from a crisis intervention officer's body camera footage shows Burks was a good distance away from officers when he was shot.

Related:Detroit police release footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks

Police have said he'd approached as close as 6 feet from officers when the last shot was fired.

Fieger estimated the distance was more like 50 feet.

According to the autopsy report, there was no evidence of close-range firing. The autopsy report also did not note any injuries on Burks' body by stun-gun. Police initially told the public Burks was first shot at with a stun-gun, but later backtracked.

"There's absolutely no excuse for the execution of Porker Burks under the facts and circumstances of this case. The Detroit police had a myriad of alternatives available other than executing him by firing squad," Fieger said.

Story continues

The lawsuit alleges officers should have known that those experiencing a mental health crisis "are usually unable to comprehend verbal commands, typically require additional time and space during confrontations, and often become confused, frightened, and/or agitated when suddenly confronted by a large group of officers pointing guns," according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also alleges Detroit police violated numerous department policies, including a policy that states its primary concern is to protect citizens and those with mental illness. Other alleged violations of department policy detailed in the complaint include:

Officers failed to first explore other options before resorting to fatal force.

Officers failed to use only the minimum amount of force after concluding force was necessary.

Officers failed to safely approach, manage, and contain Burks.

Officers failed to give Burks enough time, space, and opportunity.

Officers used fatal force against Burks, who Fieger and family members say was not an imminent threat to the officers or others.

Fieger also claims police have violated the Freedom of Information Act by failing to provide any information or evidence in the case, including unedited, full police footage and the names of the five officers who killed Burks. In the complaint, the officers are listed as John Doe, except for one officer listed as Shawn Doe.

Numerous members of Burks' family and local activists have held rallies and called into city council meetings, demanding the names of the five officers be released.

The Detroit Police Department did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, and a spokesperson for the city decline to comment on pending litigation.

The edited video footage of the killing released by police has raised more questions about what Detroit's crisis intervention team is, how police are trained to respond to a mental health crisis and why Porter was killed even with de-escalation protocols in place. Burks' family and supporters have been in uproar. And on Tuesday, Fieger reiterated that there should have been other alternatives explored.

More:After Detroit man killed during mental health crisis, questions of police training abound

"The police used deadly force immediately and nothing else," Fieger said.

Detroit Police Chief James White has defended his officers, telling the public they had attempted verbal deescalation as they had been trained to do. A statement from the department said its officers have successfully deescalated similar incidents in the past.

In the video released by police, a crisis intervention officer can be seen with his hand out to Burks, repeatedly telling Burks he was there to help, asking Burks to put the knife down.

"I just want to help you, man, OK? Can you do me a favor and drop the knife?" the officer said. "Can you drop the knife for me? Please? Please, whatever you're going through, I can help you. Porter, you're not in any trouble, man."

Burks responses were mostly inaudible, but he could be heard saying that he wanted to rest. He did not put the knife down.

Later, the footage appears to show Burks attempt to possibly run toward or quickly approach the officers, but the video isn't fully clear. Police began shooting immediately. Fieger alleges Burks had his hands up when he was shot.

Fieger emphasized on Tuesday that the state has "defunded mental health," leaving police who train with weapons to deal with those experiencing mental illness.

"If in our society, we don't understand that you don't shoot sick people 19 times ... when they are having a psychotic break," Fieger said, "then we've lost our way as a society."

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at 313-264-0442, asahouri@freepress.com or on Twitter @andreamsahouri.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Porter Burks shot 19 times by Detroit police; family seeks $50M