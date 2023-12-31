Porter man charged after fatal toll road crash

Dec. 30—LOWELL — An Indiana man is facing criminal charges following a Friday crash on the Indiana Toll Road in Northwest Indiana.

Scott R. Schuch, 55, Porter, is preliminarily charged with operating while intoxicated causing death — and level 5 felony, OWI-endangering and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor, and OWI, a class C misdemeanor, an Indiana State Police News release stated.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on I-90 eastbound at the 0.9 mile-marker, east of the Indiana/Illinois state line but before the WestPoint Toll Plaza. Preliminary investigation shows that a gray Nissan SUV may have hydroplaned and struck the concrete barrier that divides the east/west bound lanes.

"This crash resulted in the left and center lanes being blocked with that vehicle and debris," the release stated. "The driver of a white Lexus that saw the crash pulled over to the inside shoulder and walked to the crashed Nissan. A conversation took place, and the driver of the Nissan asked the witness to call 911 to report the crash.

"While he was on the phone to 911, the driver of the Nissan exited her vehicle and began to walk across the roadway towards the Lexus."

A blue Ford F250 truck was traveling eastbound approaching the crash scene when it appears that the driver made a sudden lane change to the left to avoid the crashed Nissan that was in the roadway. In doing so, the pickup struck the female driver of the Nissan.

"After striking the pedestrian, the pickup struck the Lexus that had previously pulled over to assist with the original crash," the release stated. "Two occupants in the Lexus were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Lexus was not injured. The female pedestrian did not survive the impact and was later declared deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner's Office."

As a result of the second crash, an O.W.I. investigation was initiated on the driver of the Ford truck. Troopers at the scene observed signs of impairment and requested the driver to take a certified chemical test. The driver agreed to submit to a blood draw which was completed at a local hospital. Following the blood draw, he was transported to the Lake County Jail, the release added.

Final charges will be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor's Office. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless proven guilty in court.