Porter man charged with manslaughter in 2021 crash

Mar. 9—PARIS — A Porter man faces a manslaughter charge stemming from a 2021 crash that killed a Fryeburg woman.

Shawn Geyer, 50, was indicted by an Oxford County grand jury on the felony charge in December.

Geyer has not appeared in court to answer the charge, waiving his arraignment and pleading not guilty through his attorney instead.

He is scheduled for a court conference in May. He remains free on his personal recognizance.

The June 29, 2021, crash occurred in Brownfield shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Routes 160 and 113, according to Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright.

Jacqueline Parker, 73, was a passenger in a full-size Dodge a pickup truck traveling on Route 160.

Geyer was driving a full-size Dodge pickup truck on Route 113 or Depot Street and failed to stop for a stop sign, according to deputies who responded the crash.

Geyer's truck struck the passenger side of the truck driven by Larry Parker, 70, the victim's husband, killing her at the scene, Wainwright said.

Larry Parker and Geyer were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, Wainwright said.