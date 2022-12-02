Porter man charged with shooting, burglary now accused of rape of girl under age 14

Dec. 2—A Porter man charged with shooting with intent to kill and first-degree burglary has been charged with rape of a victim under the age of 14.

Donmiguel Shanks Jr., 37, was informed of the new charge by Special District Judge Robin Adair on Wednesday. Shanks' bond was set at $50,000, and his next scheduled appearance in Muskogee County District Court is set for Dec. 14.

Shanks is accused of having sexual intercourse with a female sometime between Nov. 17, 2021 and Jan. 18.

Shanks is also accused of shooting Michael Jordan, 18, in the chest at 5100 Emporia St., on Oct. 16. Law enforcement officers were called to the location at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Shanks was apprehended by Wagoner County Sheriff's deputies at 2:59 a.m. Oct. 16 and transferred to Muskogee County custody at 4:19 a.m. His is held without bond on that charge with his next court appearance set for Dec. 20

In June, Shanks was charged with first-degree burglary at 5108 Denison St., child abuse, domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and a protective order violation. His next court appearance on those charges also is Dec. 20.

He had been held on a $25,000 bond on those charges until he was arrested and charged with shooting with intent to kill.