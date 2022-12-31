Porter man charged in Town of Niagara burglary

Dec. 31—A Porter man was arrested following an investigation of a burglary at a residence in the Town of Niagara Friday night.

Just before midnight, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a burglary that had just occurred at a Pretoria Street residence. Responding deputies were quickly able to determine a suspect and their direction of travel.

A short time later, Lewiston Police officers located the suspect vehicle and detained its driver. Jason M. Walker, 46, of the Town of Porter, was eventually charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.

Walker was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility, awaiting Centralized Arraignment.