Porterville gets money for 35 new electric school buses, $88 million

Porterville Unified School District has received a grant from the EPA to add to their fleet of clean electric school buses over the next two years.

Richard Tree, director of Transportation and Sustainability for the district, says they already have six electric buses carrying students. They will add 35 more zero-emission buses to their fleet. The district was awarded $13.85 million from the federal government that will be matched by funding from the state as well as Southern California Edison. The actual cost to the district will be about $300,000.

In the Valley, Kern High School District also will get money for 39 buses.

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) announced this month that California was awarded $88 million to purchase electric buses across the state. The money comes through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program, which was created through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Clean School Bus Program will provide $5 billion over five years to support the transition to zero-emission and low-emission school buses.

School districts receiving Clean School Bus Program Awards include:

Los Angeles Unified: 50 buses

Kern High School District: 39 buses

Porterville Unified: 35 buses

San Diego Unified: 30 buses

“A successful day of learning for our students starts with a diesel-free commute each morning,” Padilla said. “I’ve seen firsthand the harmful health and respiratory impacts polluted air from outdated buses can cause our children, having grown up riding diesel-powered school buses in Pacoima.

In Porterville, Tree says the district must put in charging infrastructure to prepare for the arrival of the new buses. As for where they will buy the buses, Tree says they have a number of options including two vendors already approved by the State of California, BYD and Lion Electric. Porterville will go through an RFP process, he says.

Porterville actually has an electric bus manufacturer - Green Power Motors - located in its industrial area who have provided the existing six electric buses the district uses. Tree says Porterville's new buses must be bi-directional in their power supply to enable power to flow from the buses to a building, for example. It's not clear that Green Power Motors makes a bus like this.

Advocates for the electric buses argue that zero-emission school buses are healthier for our kids, better for the environment, and can save schools money in the long run. Each electric bus could save districts nearly $2,000 a year in fuel and $4,400 a year in maintenance costs, totaling tens of thousands of dollars over the lifetime of a bus.

Typically, most electric vehicle service consists of new tires and windshield washing fluid.

Two third-party companies that contract with California school districts also received grants. Zum Services, Inc., received funding for buses for the Los Angeles Unified, San Francisco Unified, Alameda Unified, and Oakland Unified School Districts. First Student, Inc. received money for buses for Long Beach Unified School District, Palm Springs Unified School District, Riverside Unified School District, Fallbrook Union, Orange County Department of Education, and Los Angeles County Office of Education.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Porterville gets money for 35 new electric school buses, $88 million