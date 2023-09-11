Porterville PD: 2 arrested after police find missing Lindsay PD gun

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after police located one loaded firearm that was reported stolen out of the Lindsay Police Department, the Porterville Police Department said on Monday.

An officer with the Porterville Police Department says to have conducted a traffic stop in the Sub 100 block of East Olive Avenue on Saturday at 11:40 p.m.

During the investigation, officers say they contacted the driver, 30-year-old Gabriel Sanchez, and the passenger, 30-year-old Andrew Cruz. Sanchez was found to be on active county probation, and Cruz was found to be on PRCS. Both were determined to be convicted felons.

Upon investigation, police state they discovered and located two loaded semi-automatic pistols, one of which was reported stolen out of the Lindsay Police Department. Officers also located brass knuckles and approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Additionally, investigators say Sanchez was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, unlicensed, and was driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Cruz was also determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of approximately 4.5 grams of cocaine.

According to the Porterville Police Department, Sanchez and Cruz were arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a loaded firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance. Cruz was also arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and possession of cocaine.

Additionally, according to officers, Sanchez was also arrested on suspicion of possession of brass knuckles, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving while unlicensed. Both were booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department South County Detention Facility.

