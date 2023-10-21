Porterville PD: Man who caused school lockdown arrested for homicide

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man arrested after causing a school lockdown has been identified as 18-year-old Carlos Luna of Porterville, and he was a suspect in a homicide investigation, the Porterville Police Department said.

Officers say they were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of West Grand Avenue regarding a physical altercation involving numerous subjects, some of them whom were in possession of weapons Oct. 14 around 12:15 a.m.

According to officers, the victim was able to enter his vehicle and flee, at which time one of the suspects produced a firearm and fired several hosts at the feeling victim’s vehicle. The parties involved in the altercation fled before responding officers arrived on the scene, which was only moments after the initial report.

Porterville Police Department detectives were summoned to assume the investigation. They continued to investigate the case and were able to identify 18-year-old Carlos Luna of Porterville as the suspect who discharged a firearm at the fleeing victim’s vehicle.

Detectives say they determined that Carlos Luna is an active gang member. Detectives obtained a search warrant for Luna’s residence and a warrant for his arrest.

On Friday around 1 p.m., detectives say they learned Carlos Luna was at a residence in the 300 block of West Morton Avenue. Based on the nature of the investigation, as well as the outstanding firearm, the Porterville Police Department SWAT Team, the Crisis Response Team, and a member of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Team were summoned to assist with the execution of a search warrant at the residence.

During this time, nearby schools were placed on lockdown and Morton Avenue was closed to traffic to mitigate the threat to public safety. After several hours, the SWAT Team and assisting Detectives say they were able to apprehend Carlos Luna without any further incident.

According to the Porterville Police Department, Carlos Luna was booked at the South County Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted homicide, conspiracy, and gang enhancement.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.

