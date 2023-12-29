Porterville PD to patrol on New Year’s Eve for DUI

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In an attempt to reduce DUI-related incidents to start the new year on the right foot, the Porterville Police Department announced they will be patrolling during New Year’s Eve.

Officers say the Porterville Police Department will be out on Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence (DUI).

“Impaired driving is preventable,” Lieutenant Orlando Ortiz said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or taking drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”

Police remind the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol, but it could be from some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs that could interfere with driving. They say to always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving.

While recreational marijuana is legal, officers say driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Officers say drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.