My portfolio is a mixed bag of assets: Just what does 'fixed income' mean?

Question: My portfolio is a mixture of what my advisor calls fixed income and of stocks. What does the fixed income mean?

Answer: Most investors divide liquid investments into three asset classes.

First is cash, money market funds, checking accounts, and short-term CDs as a cash equivalent. This asset class is most often used to store funds for a short term need (say less than two years), and the return on the investments are usually a small loss when inflation is considered.

The second category of investments is global stocks (or equities), in which you can own (in funds and ETFs) actual shares of hundreds or thousands of companies around the world. In the long run, equities as an asset class provides the highest “real” return after inflation, but with some price volatility up and down.

The third category of liquid investments would be the fixed income that your advisor mentioned. Fixed income usually refers to investments that lend money to various entities (banks, companies, governments and more) in exchange for a promise to pay the money back with interest over a defined time. Although the asset class I mentioned above as cash and cash equivalents is technically fixed income, we consider longer term lending as the fixed income asset class.

As an example, a 10-year U.S. Treasury bond can be bought with $1,000. You are lending the U.S. government the $1,000 and they promise to give you interest (currently) at the rate of 2.5% annually for 10 years, and then will return your initial $1,000. Since the bond is guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, it is considered “safe."

But is it? It is a certain losing investment due to inflation being higher than the current interest yield. If we assume inflation is running at least 6% for now, the 2.5% annual return does not keep up with the steady erosion of buying power of the initial $1,000 in the future. After 10 years, you have lost around 3.5% a year in purchasing power and then are handed back $1,000 that can only buy what $650 bought during the first year. To add insult to injury, you paid tax on the interest each year, most likely making your absolute loss worse.

Why would anyone own this “safe” fixed income? It is owned by families and institutions that need access to funds without volatility. For example, a retiree that takes regular distributions from their retirement savings would want to have enough fixed income to draw from during a stock market downturn in prices. Also, a family that has a need for the use of money in a relatively short to intermediate time should use fixed income or cash to avoid the volatility of equity investing. A good example of this would be saving for a home down payment in a couple of years.

Another consideration on investing in fixed income are the factors of credit risk, duration, and prevailing interest rate changes. Entities you lend money to have different levels of credit risk (the risk that they will pay you back as promised). As stated, the U.S. government is considered a great credit risk. Comparably, a bond backed by a startup company carries a high risk that you may not get your money back in full. Lower credit risk bonds normally pay higher interest rates to compensate. How long the term of the bond is called maturity or duration (I won’t discuss the difference here).

The longer before you get back all the promised money (both interest and the return of your original investment at the end of the bond term), the higher your risk. A longer term introduces the risks of a change in the solvency of the company, as well as the effects of variable inflation on your investment return.

Steven Podnos is a fee-only financial planner in Central Florida. He can be reached at Steven@wealthcarellc.com and at www.WealthCareLLC.com.

As an example, if you own a one-year bond and serious inflation occurs, you will just wait for your redemption in one year and reinvest at the new higher rate.

But if you own a 10-year bond and interest rates double in the first year you own the bond, you are in trouble. You can either sit and accept the interest rate that sits below the new higher rate for another nine years. Or, you can sell the bond. But whoever buys it will pay you a lower price so that they capture the new higher rate of interest.

There is so very much more to consider with fixed income investing and many choices of ways to invest in this asset class. Educate yourself about this if you manage your own portfolio — or get some help.

