Portia: Charting Your Path

TechCrunch

OpenAI has "discussed and debated quite extensively" when to release a tool that can determine whether an image was made with DALL-E 3, OpenAI's generative AI art model, or not. "There's this question of putting out a tool that's somewhat unreliable, given that decisions it could make could significantly affect photos, like whether a work is viewed as painted by an artist or inauthentic and misleading," Agarwal said. Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer, said this week at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference that the classifier is "99%" reliable at determining if an unmodified photo was generated using DALL-E 3.