Portillo’s to add 3rd Tarrant location, joins Chuy’s Tex-Mex, Outback; here’s where

Illinois-based Portillo’s, a cult favorite Chicago hot dog chain that just opened an Arlington location, will open its third Tarrant County restaurant in the Shops at Broad shopping center, according to an agent.

Austin-based Chuy’s Tex-Mex and Florida-based Outback Steakhuse and Carabba’s Italian Grill also will open in The Shops, 1574 E. Broad St., along with local BoomerJack’s Grill. according to the announcement.

Portillo’s, known for Chicago dogs but also for Italian beef and Italian sausage sandwiches plus shakes and desserts, just opened its first Tarrant County location last week at 4200 S. Cooper St., Arlington.

A Chicago dog (from top), Italian beef and a plant-based Chicago dog with fries at Portillo’s in Arlington.

A Fort Worth location is near opening at 8789 Tehama Ridge Parkway.

Portillo’s has not announced a Mansfield location or any other new restaurant besides Fort Worth.

Portillo’s all-beef Chicago hot dog is a 60-year legacy, topped with tomatoes, onions, sport peppers, pickle, mustard and relish. There’s also a plant-based version with a frank made of peas.

Portillo’s also serves desserts such as strawberry shortcake or chocolate cake, which also can be served in a chocolate cake shake. The restaurant also serves burgers, fried chicken or fish sandwiches, a broiled chicken sandwich and salads.

The first Portillo’s in Texas opened in January 2023 to long lines at 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony.