Portion of I-15 in Box Elder Co. to close for utility work

HONEYVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A section of I-15 in Box Elder County is scheduled to be shut down to traffic this weekend.

The Utah Department of Transportation said both northbound and southbound lanes of I-15 will be closed overnight near Honeyville. The closure begins on Saturday, Jan. 20, though UDOT did not disclose what time the closure would begin.

Officials said they plan for the road to reopen by 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21.

During the closure, crews from Rocky Mountain Power will be performing utility work in the area.

UDOT officials said the work is weather-dependent.

Rain is expected to move into the area beginning Saturday evening with another chance of rain shortly after midnight, according to the National Weather Service. The rain is expected to continue through the night with chances of rain into Sunday morning.

