Portion of I-24 closed following multi-vehicle crash in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say serious injuries are being reported in a multi-vehicle crash that has shut down a portion of Interstate 24 early Sunday morning.
The crash was reported on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes at mile marker 55.4 near the Harding Place exit.
According to Metro police, the crash involved at least four vehicles and “serious injuries” have been reported.
As of 7:30 a.m., TDOT’s Smartway map shows that the westbound lanes remains closed with traffic backed up for several miles.
At this time, all traffic in the westbound lanes of I-24 are being diverted to take the Harding Place exit.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) posted on X — formerly known as Twitter — just before 7:30 a.m. saying, “estimated clearance is 11 a.m.”
Officials have not released any information regarding potential injuries or how the crash occurred.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
