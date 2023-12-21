Portion of 6th Street Bridge goes dark after thieves steal copper wiring
City officials said they're unsure when the copper wires were stolen but said they first noticed the thefts about two weeks ago.
City officials said they're unsure when the copper wires were stolen but said they first noticed the thefts about two weeks ago.
A London judge has sentenced the teenage hacker who infiltrated Rockstar Games, leaking Grand Theft Auto VI footage, to an indefinite hospitalization. The 18-year-old, Arion Kurtaj, breached Rockstar’s servers from a Travelodge hotel while under police custody, using only an Amazon Fire TV Stick, smartphone, keyboard and mouse.
This is one of the best vacuum deals we've seen all year, and it arrives before Christmas!
Netflix opened a pop-up experience in Los Angeles where fans can pay to play games inspired by the show, eat Korean snacks and maybe even buy some costumes.
From assuming the role of Santa after his accidental death to shaming Rudolph for being different, rewatching Christmas movies in adulthood might mean the films don't hold the same nostalgic tingle they once did.
Make like Santa and show up with the one item everybody want to steal.
Here's a guide to tracking Santa's Christmas Eve journey from the North Pole to kids around the world.
“It’s a combination of everything.”
Reviewers are head-over-heels for these comfy cuties.
It seems every time a dog-themed memecoin like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB) goes mainstream, another one lurks in the shadows, waiting to pounce on its very own hype train. The value of the newest such memecoin Bonk (BONK), a Shiba Inu-themed Solana token, has increased by over 400% on the month, according to CoinMarketCap data. The hype for the token and Solana Saga phone skyrocketed last week, after owners of that phone found out they could claim 30 million BONK tokens, worth roughly $560 at the time of publication.
Intuitive Machines is pushing back the mission of its first lunar lander to mid-February in coordination with launch provider SpaceX, the company said earlier this week. The Houston, Texas-based company said that the new launch window “comes after unfavorable weather conditions resulted in shifts in the SpaceX launch manifest.” The new launch target date, which is a full month after the original January 12-16 window, is due to the mission profile: Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C spacecraft is aiming to land near the lunar south pole, requiring specific lighting conditions that are only present a handful of days each month.
Shoppers find this dreamy doodad — which also plays music — 'relaxing.'
Microsoft is ending its Windows Mixed Reality platform, adding to a list of deprecated Windows features. This includes Windows Mixed Reality, the accompanying Mixed Reality Portal app and Windows Mixed Reality for Steam VR.
The Seminoles’ conference affiliation is at the center of a scheduled meeting of the FSU Board of Trustees.
Why Gen Z vocabulary is so confusing — and what it actually means.
Turn your backyard into an oasis with an easy to set up, easy to maintain machine that offers bubbly bliss.
A woman in a blue tracksuit is on the floor of a bright asylum-like room, stretching in a pigeon yoga pose when she turns to the stranger she plans to live with for 100 days. The two contestants in MrBeast’s newest video, Suzie Taylor and Bailey Stanfield, have been cohabitating for nearly three weeks at this point, isolated from the rest of the world.
Charging accessories make for great stocking stuffers and many of Anker's products are on sale right now.
The embattled Warriors forward leads our list of players to consider cutting from fantasy basketball teams this week.
Mitchell Robinson was expected to miss just 8-10 weeks after he underwent surgery on his ankle last week. Now, he’s done for the season.
It's gorgeous but do you really need a luxury city runaround?