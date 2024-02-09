A portion of Interstate 70 near downtown Columbus will be closed over the weekend.

DOWNTOWN: I-70 westbound CLOSED between I-71 and SR 315 this weekend Feb 9-12 for bridge beam setting. Motorists should use I-670 as a detour. pic.twitter.com/C40xD3eUTl — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) February 9, 2024

Interstate 70 west between the Interstate 71 and Ohio 315 interchanges will close starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday morning. The closure is to allow for construction crews to work on setting a new bridge beam, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

If you're hitting the highway this weekend, ODOT suggests taking Interstate 670 as a detour.

To find out more about what roads are closed or open, visit ODOT's OhGo website or download the app.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Portion of I-70 to be closed near Downtown this weekend. Here's where.