Portion of I-70 to be closed near Downtown this weekend. Here's where.

Bethany Bruner, Columbus Dispatch
A portion of Interstate 70 near downtown Columbus will be closed over the weekend.

Interstate 70 west between the Interstate 71 and Ohio 315 interchanges will close starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday morning. The closure is to allow for construction crews to work on setting a new bridge beam, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

If you're hitting the highway this weekend, ODOT suggests taking Interstate 670 as a detour.

To find out more about what roads are closed or open, visit ODOT's OhGo website or download the app.

