Portion of I-75 to be named for fallen Bluffton officer

Dec. 15—COLUMBUS — A section of Interstate-75 in Allen and Hancock counties will be formally designated the Officer Dominic Francis Memorial Highway early next year in honor of the Bluffton police officer who gave his life in the line of duty.

Francis died March 31 while setting up "stop sticks" in an attempt to flatten the tires of a stolen vehicle which was leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase down I-75, reportedly reaching speeds of 120 mph.

The vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Emin Johnson of Euclid, struck and killed Francis — a nine-year veteran of the Bluffton Police Force — as he was setting the stop sticks along the interstate near the state Route 103 exit north of Bluffton.

Johnson has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Francis' death and is scheduled to stand trial in Hancock County in April. Two other occupants of the car are facing lesser charges.

A ceremony recognizing Francis was held Wednesday on the floor of the Ohio Statehouse immediately prior to a House of Representatives vote on a bill that includes the designation of a portion of I-75 between mile marker 139 and mile marker 143 as the Officer Dominic Francis Memorial Highway. A sign will be erected to designate the honor and a formal ceremony will be held at a later date.

Attending the ceremony were Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder; Bluffton Police Officers Lt. Matt Oglesbee and Sgt. Tyler Hochstetler; Ricki Francis and Taylor Born, Dominic Francis' widow and step-daughter, respectively; and Chad Cupples of the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District.

They were invited to the Statehouse by House Speaker Robert Cupp, R-Lima, and State Rep. Jon Cross, R-Kenton.

Burkholder said the lawmakers "spent a lot of time with us ... well over an hour. We got the red carpet treatment."

The police chief was appreciative of the recognition Francis received from the state legislative body. Burkholder noted that "Representative Cross said it best when he said, 'We can't change what happened, but we can make him (Francis) a part of Ohio history so he will never be forgotten.'"

Burkholder said Cupples reached out to Ohio House back in April to get the project rolling on the placement of a memorial sign along I-75.

"Chad worked with Rep. Cross and Speaker Cupp to pursue this project by writing letters," the chief said.