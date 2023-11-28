Portion of Antioch Road remains closed in Overland Park as gas main repairs continue

A portion of Antioch Road will remain closed Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park following a gas leak.

The Overland Park Fire Department said around 12:40 p.m. that Antioch would remain closed for several hours, while the Kansas Gas Service makes repairs following a gas leak earlier in the day.

Fire officials first reported that construction crews hit a gas main around 8:18 a.m. at 104th Street and Antioch. Roads in the area have been shut down for hours while crews worked in the area.